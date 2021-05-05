A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside during India’s Covid-19 surge. Photo: AFP A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside during India’s Covid-19 surge. Photo: AFP
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside during India’s Covid-19 surge. Photo: AFP
As India’s Covid-19 surge hits embassies, Modi’s image abroad suffers

  • Diplomats have not been spared the wave of infections sweeping the country. With hospitals overwhelmed, some have made public appeals for assistance
  • This has embarrassed the image conscious government, still smarting from criticism that it fed the crisis by allowing festivals and political rallies

Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 6:20pm, 5 May, 2021

