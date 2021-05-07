A Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force surveillance plane flies over the disputed Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands. Tokyo is enhancing its defence capabilities in new domains with a focus on defending its territory. Photo: Kyodo
Japan steps up defence capabilities in new domains, with eye on China and Russia
- Analysts say Tokyo’s focus on space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum is purely defensive in the face of evolving security challenges
- It has set up an electronic warfare unit and plans include more satellites, countering hackers, and a plane designed to jam enemy radar
Topic | Japan
A Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force surveillance plane flies over the disputed Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands. Tokyo is enhancing its defence capabilities in new domains with a focus on defending its territory. Photo: Kyodo