EU and India to boost trade, Indo-Pacific partnership as China’s influence grows

  • The bid to deepen ties comes amid the EU’s concern over human rights in China, and as border tensions remain between New Delhi and Beijing
  • Both will discuss projects that offer an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, while EU navies hope for a ‘meaningful presence’ in the Indo-Pacific

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:17pm, 6 May, 2021

The French nuclear attack submarine Émeraude and naval support ship Seine sailed through the South China Sea in February. Photo: Twitter
