The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout
The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Cherian George
Opinion

Opinion

Cherian George

Singapore’s press overhaul will stay true to Lee Kuan Yew’s 50-year-old blueprint

  • Singapore Press Holdings will hive off its media outlets into a non-profit entity, allowing it to seek funding from diverse sources
  • But to assess this move, it’s worth recalling Lee Kuan Yew’s 1971 clampdown that has since shaped the role played by the media

Cherian George
Cherian George

Updated: 2:04pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout
The SPH News Centre in Singapore. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE