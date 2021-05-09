A US-made F-16V fighter jet with its armaments on display during an exercise at a military base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan. Photo: AFP A US-made F-16V fighter jet with its armaments on display during an exercise at a military base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan. Photo: AFP
A US-made F-16V fighter jet with its armaments on display during an exercise at a military base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan. Photo: AFP
‘The last thing Beijing wants is a military conflict’: overseas Taiwanese

  • Tensions over the Taiwan Strait are high amid an increase in military activity in the area by both the United States and China
  • While concerned, the island’s diaspora is used to sabre-rattling – and recognises that sometimes it is a way of averting war, rather than starting one

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:00am, 9 May, 2021

