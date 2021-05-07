Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. Photo: Zakaria Zainal Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. Photo: Zakaria Zainal
Give Singapore’s 4G ministers space to pick new leader, says former PM Goh Chok Tong

  • Former leader urges the next generation to ‘deliberate carefully’ as he launches the second instalment of his biography ‘Standing Tall: The Goh Chok Tong Years’
  • Guest of honour Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pays homage to Goh, saying young leaders should consider someone in his mould ‘who can bring the rest together’

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 10:46pm, 7 May, 2021

