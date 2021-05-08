Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jnr pictured during a senate hearing in Manila. Photo: AP
‘Original Wolf Warrior’? How Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin tries to outdo China’s diplomats on Twitter
- The Philippines’ top diplomat has long refused to censor himself on social media, culminating in a recent expletive-laden Twitter rant at China for which he has since apologised
- But those who know him say the 72-year-old foreign secretary has not always been so pugnacious – even if he claims China’s Wolf Warrior diplomats as his ‘pupils in aggressive diplomacy’
Topic | China-Philippines relations
Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jnr pictured during a senate hearing in Manila. Photo: AP