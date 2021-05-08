Former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong pictured on August 9, 2004. Photo: AP
On telling China’s Jiang Zemin to slow down, ‘saving’ ex-premier Li Peng and midnight golf with Bill Clinton – former Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong reveals details in new book
- In the second instalment of Goh’s biography, he shares how personal encounters with the likes of Bill Clinton and Jiang Zemin helped to smooth bilateral ties
- Goh, who took over from founding leader Lee Kuan Yew in 1990, introduced some of Singapore’s most controversial policies while expanding its stature globally
