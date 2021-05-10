Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shake hands before a meeting in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand’s bid to find middle between its Western allies and China not lost on Beijing: experts
- Beijing condemned the New Zealand parliament’s motion about abuses in Xinjiang but the removal of the term ‘genocide’ was well-noted
- Analysts say China realises there’s a difference between Wellington’s position and the stance taken by other members of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance
