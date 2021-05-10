Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in 2019. Photo: Reuters
India-UK migration pact may be hard to enforce but visa deal a boon for young Indian professionals
- A similar proposal for India to take back some of the thousands of its citizens living illegally in Britain fell through in 2018
- Under the new pact, New Delhi can send up to 3,000 young Indian professionals to work in Britain each year
