Khaw Boon Wan will be chairmen of the new SPH Media Holdings. Photo: Bloomberg
Khaw Boon Wan, the long-time Mr Fix-It for Singapore’s PM, will lead new SPH Media Holdings
- Singapore’s main newspaper publisher will be spun off into the new non-profit entity, representing a dramatic reorganisation of the city state’s media industry
- Malaysian-born Khaw was among Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s most trusted lieutenants during a 19-year stint in government that ended last year
