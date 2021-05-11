Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Record numbers of Chinese granted refugee status in Japan

  • New high comes despite travel restrictions, as those fleeing China cite alleged intolerance of religious and political beliefs and Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang
  • Support groups say Hong Kong residents are expected to be among those seeking asylum in near future

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 9:33am, 11 May, 2021

