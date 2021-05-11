Former Malaysian police chief Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: AP
Malaysian ex-police chief Abdul Hamid’s expose makes waves but won’t spark reforms: experts
- Abdul Hamid Bador, who stepped down on May 3, accused officials such as the Home Minister of using the force’s secretive Special Branch for ‘political purposes’
- Observers say the revelations are ‘not new’, and are pessimistic that anything will change under new police chief Acryl Sani’s leadership
Topic | Malaysia
Former Malaysian police chief Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: AP