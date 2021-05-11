The Surcouf will station itself in the East China Sea. Photo: Twitter The Surcouf will station itself in the East China Sea. Photo: Twitter
The Surcouf will station itself in the East China Sea. Photo: Twitter
Japan
Japan conducts first joint drills with France and US with eye on China, North Korea

  • The drills, which sees troops training in activities such as simulated urban combat, comes months after France reaffirmed its commitment to the Indo-Pacific
  • The French fleet is part of an increased presence of European forces in the region, with a German warship due to visit Japan and a UK Royal Navy task force to train there later this year

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:34pm, 11 May, 2021

