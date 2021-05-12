Anthony Loke is tipped by some to become the next leader of Malaysia’s largest opposition party. Photo: AFP
Can Malaysia’s DAP capture the Muslim and non-Chinese vote? Anthony Loke may be about to find out
- At a pivotal moment for the country, Malaysia’s biggest opposition party must overcome sniping by critics who paint it as ‘anti-Malay’ and ‘anti-Islam’
- A favourite to take the party’s reins is Anthony Loke Siew Fook, an ethnic Chinese politician fluent in Cantonese, whose appeal is said to cross ethnic and religious divides
Topic | Malaysia
Anthony Loke is tipped by some to become the next leader of Malaysia’s largest opposition party. Photo: AFP