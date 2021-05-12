Protesters wear a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally on May 7, 2021. Photo: AP Protesters wear a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally on May 7, 2021. Photo: AP
Protesters wear a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally on May 7, 2021. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Philippines plans South China Sea ‘logistics hub’, as Beijing accused of increasing boats

  • Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin Jnr says there are now 300 Chinese boats in the disputed waters, up from 200 in March
  • His remarks came as the armed forces chief said the Philippines was on track to build facilities on Thitu island to boost the efforts of the maritime forces

Alan Robles
Updated: 9:03pm, 12 May, 2021

