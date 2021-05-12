Protesters wear a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally on May 7, 2021. Photo: AP
Philippines plans South China Sea ‘logistics hub’, as Beijing accused of increasing boats
- Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin Jnr says there are now 300 Chinese boats in the disputed waters, up from 200 in March
- His remarks came as the armed forces chief said the Philippines was on track to build facilities on Thitu island to boost the efforts of the maritime forces
