A man walks through Terminal 3 of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble likely to be delayed after spike in cases, minister says
- Singapore has already recorded 112 domestic infections this month, compared to 55 cases in April and just nine in March
- Authorities have also detected several variants of concern in both local and imported infections, such as the B.1.617 strain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
