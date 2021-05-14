A man walks through Terminal 3 of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA A man walks through Terminal 3 of Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble likely to be delayed after spike in cases, minister says

  • Singapore has already recorded 112 domestic infections this month, compared to 55 cases in April and just nine in March
  • Authorities have also detected several variants of concern in both local and imported infections, such as the B.1.617 strain

Denise Tsang , Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:42pm, 14 May, 2021

