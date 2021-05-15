An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Did Pakistan’s top army chief just back down over Kashmir in backchannel talks with India?

  • Pakistan’s most powerful army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, is said to be willing to drop demand that India reverse course on special status after ‘off-the-record’ meeting
  • The development has upset the country’s military-led establishment, as has Bajwa’s calls for a normalisation of relations with New Delhi in pursuit of economic ties

Topic |   India
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 6:30pm, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
An Indian soldier stands guard in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE