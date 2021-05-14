Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines won’t move an inch on South China Sea, Duterte tells Beijing
- Philippine president has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from a contested maritime area near a Chinese military installation
- With pressure building on Manila’s relationship with Beijing he warns this could be where ‘our friendship ends’
Topic | South China Sea
