Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines won’t move an inch on South China Sea, Duterte tells Beijing

  • Philippine president has rebuffed a call from China to withdraw vessels from a contested maritime area near a Chinese military installation
  • With pressure building on Manila’s relationship with Beijing he warns this could be where ‘our friendship ends’

Alan Robles  and Reuters

Updated: 10:22pm, 14 May, 2021

