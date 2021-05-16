A giant Olympic rings monument at dusk in Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo. Photo: EPA
As Xi offers vaccines to Tokyo Olympics, China hopes to avoid a boycott of Beijing’s 2022 Winter Games
- Is there more to China’s offers to jab athletes than simply showing solidarity to a fellow Olympics host?
- As Japan cuddles up to Team USA, Beijing’s move is likely aimed at resetting ties and ensuring its neighbour does not join moves to spoil China’s big moment next year, analysts say
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
