US Marines take part in an amphibious landing exercise during US-Philippines war games. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
US ready to pull troops from Philippines ‘in months’ if no new VFA: expert

  • Special forces involved in fighting Islamist terrorists in Mindanao could be pulled out by June if no new Visiting Forces Agreement is signed, US forum told
  • Warning over pact, in question since Rodrigo Duterte’s former police chief was denied a US visa, comes as alliance in South China Sea is called a ‘paper tiger’

Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:07pm, 17 May, 2021

US Marines take part in an amphibious landing exercise during US-Philippines war games. Photo: Reuters
