Kejriwal on Tuesday made false claims about a “new Covid-19 strain found in Singapore”. Photo: Reuters
India blasts New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for false ‘Singapore variant’ claim
- PM Narendra Modi’s government has distanced itself from Kejriwal’s false assertion that a new coronavirus strain had been found in the city state
- Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar says the chief minister made ‘irresponsible comments’ and did not speak on behalf of the country
