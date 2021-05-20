US President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in are set to meet in Washington later this week. Photo: AFP
US-South Korea summit: will North’s nukes or China top agenda when Joe Biden meets Moon Jae-in?
- The meeting follows the completion of a US policy review that called for a focus on practical diplomatic steps to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula
- How Seoul can navigate ties with both Washington and Beijing is also likely to have a bearing on discussions during the leaders’ summit
Topic | South Korea
