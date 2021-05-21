Kiribati President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured in Beijing on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Kiribati’s China-backed airstrip upgrade fuels political divisions in Pacific nation
- The Pacific Island’s government and Beijing say the proposed revamp of the airstrip is to upgrade transport links
- But opposition figures are questioning the purpose of the project, which will draw attention from the US and Australia
