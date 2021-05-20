China’s aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, takes part in military exercises. Photo: AFP China’s aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, takes part in military exercises. Photo: AFP
US, China must learn to cooperate or war could ruin us all: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

  • ‘Everything is to be lost’ in the event of a military conflict between the world’s two largest economies, and casualties would be a certainty, warns Lee Hsien Loong
  • Even if Washington and Beijing cannot learn to trust each other fully, they must learn to cooperate on areas such as climate change and health, he says

Maria Siow
Updated: 9:31pm, 20 May, 2021

