China’s aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, takes part in military exercises. Photo: AFP
US, China must learn to cooperate or war could ruin us all: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
- ‘Everything is to be lost’ in the event of a military conflict between the world’s two largest economies, and casualties would be a certainty, warns Lee Hsien Loong
- Even if Washington and Beijing cannot learn to trust each other fully, they must learn to cooperate on areas such as climate change and health, he says
