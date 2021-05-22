This Week in Asia’s print edition cover. Design: Dennis Yip This Week in Asia’s print edition cover. Design: Dennis Yip
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, the last major opposition group standing, faces existential dilemma

  • As Albert Ho and others prepare for jail, the city’s oldest opposition party must choose whether to take part in elections most of its supporters now see as meaningless following Beijing’s clampdown
  • Boycott the vote and it will please supporters but the camp may not survive; engage and the party may survive, but its support may not

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 9:09am, 22 May, 2021

