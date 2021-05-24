South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 21. Photo: Reuters
US-South Korea missile agreement draws Seoul deeper into Washington-Beijing rivalry, analysts say
- The US has removed caps on ranges and payloads for South Korean missiles, allowing its ally to develop armaments that can reach beyond the Korean peninsula
- The restrictions were intended to avoid angering China and Russia, but an increasingly assertive Beijing has put those concerns on the back burner, an analyst says
