A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Chinese vaccines meant for Indonesian prison stolen and sold to public
- Indonesian police have arrested four people, including a doctor at Tanjung Gusta Prison in Medan, accusing them of stealing and reselling more than 1,000 vaccines meant for inmates and staff
- Scandal, which follows uproar over reused nose swabs at a North Sumatra airport, has highlighted the overcrowded, unsanitary conditions in Indonesian jails
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA