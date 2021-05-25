Hieng Chantarasee, a 70-year-old gold panner in Loei province of Thailand, a few kilometres downstream from the proposed Sanakham dam in Laos. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
Thailand’s gold panners blame Mekong dams in China, Laos as fortune dries up
- ‘I used to find pieces of gold the size of a tamarind seed,’ says Rodjana Thepwong, 64. ‘Now there are only tiny amounts’
- It is not only gold that is disappearing. Activists say the diets, livelihoods and environment of 60 million people have been jeopardised by the dams, and that effects are getting starker
Topic | China-Asean relations
