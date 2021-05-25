People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters
UN envoy urges Asean to act as Myanmar junta ignores consensus plan
- Christine Schraner Burgener’s comments come as Myanmar’s junta chief indicates he has no intention of following through with Asean’s five-point consensus
- As the crisis continues, one commentator notes Asean is facing its own dilemma with some countries open to accepting the coup leaders
