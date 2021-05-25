People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters
People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters
Asean
This Week in Asia /  Politics

UN envoy urges Asean to act as Myanmar junta ignores consensus plan

  • Christine Schraner Burgener’s comments come as Myanmar’s junta chief indicates he has no intention of following through with Asean’s five-point consensus
  • As the crisis continues, one commentator notes Asean is facing its own dilemma with some countries open to accepting the coup leaders

Topic |   Asean
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:55pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters
People protest in Mandalay against the military coup. Photo: Social media via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE