Some of the suspected illegal Chinese fishing boats, as viewed from Yeonpyeong Island. Photo: Yeonpyeong County
Hundreds of illegal Chinese fishing boats are taking our catches: South Korea

  • A surge of Chinese fishing vessels has entered the waters near the sea border between South and North Korea, reigniting a long-standing maritime dispute
  • South Korean authorities and fishermen say the boats enter under the cover of darkness and ‘sweep up everything’ in their path, while leaving a trail of environmental destruction behind them

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:01am, 26 May, 2021

