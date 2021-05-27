Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is on trial facing a total of 47 charges. Photo: EPA Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is on trial facing a total of 47 charges. Photo: EPA
Umno, stalled juggernaut of Malaysian politics, faces leadership dilemma

  • Party that ruled for 61 years before being toppled by Pakatan Harapan in 2018 is struggling to regain momentum amid corruption cases that have dogged leaders
  • As the country struggles with record levels of Covid-19, an intra-party battle is on. Grass roots leaders say: choose a new leader who can start afresh, or continue and risk losing even more members

Amy Chew
Updated: 10:06am, 27 May, 2021

