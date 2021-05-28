Confucius Institutes organise cultural exchanges and provide language and cultural education in partnership with Chinese universities. Photo: Handout
Confucius Institutes at Australian universities could be the next casualty of strained Beijing-Canberra ties
- Australian universities hosting the institutes must submit their agreements for review by the federal government by June 10
- Canberra could veto the universities’ agreements if they are judged to be incompatible with its foreign policy towards China
Topic | China-Australia relations
