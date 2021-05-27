Soldiers and tanks from China’s People Liberation Army during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. Photo: AFP Soldiers and tanks from China’s People Liberation Army during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. Photo: AFP
Soldiers and tanks from China’s People Liberation Army during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: as Himalayan snow thaws, could conflict reignite?

  • As summer arrives, both sides have restarted patrols, strengthened logistics and added infrastructure along the de facto border
  • Hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours boiled over last year, culminating in a deadly incident in the Galwan Valley

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 11:00pm, 27 May, 2021

