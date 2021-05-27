Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Substantial increase’ in South China Sea patrols by Philippine vessels: US think tank

  • Philippine law enforcement or military vessels paid 57 visits to waters around the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal in the past three months – compared to seven visits in the 10 previous months, says US think tank ATMI
  • The patrols are also visiting more contentious areas. One expert says this shows a Chinese militia’s ‘swarming’ of Whitsun Reef was a wake-up call for Manila

Topic |   South China Sea
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:08pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE