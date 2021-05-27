Philippine coastguard personnel monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
‘Substantial increase’ in South China Sea patrols by Philippine vessels: US think tank
- Philippine law enforcement or military vessels paid 57 visits to waters around the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal in the past three months – compared to seven visits in the 10 previous months, says US think tank ATMI
- The patrols are also visiting more contentious areas. One expert says this shows a Chinese militia’s ‘swarming’ of Whitsun Reef was a wake-up call for Manila
Topic | South China Sea
