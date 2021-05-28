The Japanese government is likely to recommend extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo and other major cities as it tries to rein in coronavirus infections ahead of the Olympics. Photo: Bloomberg
Tokyo Olympics: with eight weeks to the Games, is Japan delaying day of reckoning amid torrent of warnings?
- The bad news continues: Japan is still racing to control Covid-19, medical experts say the Games could give rise to an ‘Olympic strain’ and athletes have reservations about travel or are threatening to pull out
- There are also rumours of a boycott by South Korea over a territorial dispute. Assurances by the IOC that the Games will be safe have not calmed fears
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
