South Korean Marines take part in a military exercise on the Dokdo islets in 2019. Photo: South Korean Navy/Yonhap via Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: calls grow in South Korea to boycott Games over island dispute with Japan
- The South Korea-controlled Dokdo islets, which Japan claims and calls Takeshima, are marked with a blurred dot on the map on the IOC’s website
- Seoul’s foreign ministry has been calling for the islets’ removal from the torch relay map since July 2019, but Japan’s Olympics organisers have so far refused
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
