Sailors stand guard near petrol boats at the Cambodian Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base upgrade sparks worries of China link before US diplomat’s visit
- A new port and a ship repair facility are likely to have been built just north of where US-funded facilities were demolished last year, a think tank says
- US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is visiting the Southeast Asian nation, which counts Beijing as a close ally, as part of an Asean tour
Topic | Cambodia
