Cambodia
Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base upgrade sparks worries of China link before US diplomat’s visit

  • A new port and a ship repair facility are likely to have been built just north of where US-funded facilities were demolished last year, a think tank says
  • US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is visiting the Southeast Asian nation, which counts Beijing as a close ally, as part of an Asean tour

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:00am, 1 Jun, 2021

Sailors stand guard near petrol boats at the Cambodian Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville. Photo: Reuters
