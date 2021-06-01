The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters
As Malaysia begins ‘total lockdown’, disgraced Najib rises as complainer-in-chief
- Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is under pressure not just from the country’s opposition, but also from forces within his own party such as Najib
- Analysts say the former premier, who is appealing a jail term for corruption, is looking to brighten his political prospects – but Muhyiddin still holds the cards
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
