The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters
The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Malaysia begins ‘total lockdown’, disgraced Najib rises as complainer-in-chief

  • Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is under pressure not just from the country’s opposition, but also from forces within his own party such as Najib
  • Analysts say the former premier, who is appealing a jail term for corruption, is looking to brighten his political prospects – but Muhyiddin still holds the cards

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Norman Goh
Norman Goh

Updated: 10:19pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters
The toughest jabs against Muhyiddin’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have of late come from Najib. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE