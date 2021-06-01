An unmanned US Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan. Photo: “AP An unmanned US Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan. Photo: “AP
An unmanned US Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan. Photo: “AP
Pakistan bends again as it grants US warplanes access to its skies

  • Furore over speculation Islamabad may have secretly agreed to lease an airbase to Washington comes after American jets used Pakistani airspace to bomb Taliban forces
  • This is Pakistan’s second change of tack to fix ties with the US, after army chief shifted national security policy away from Afghanistan and conflict with India towards trade and investment with Eurasia

Tom Hussain
Updated: 10:19pm, 1 Jun, 2021

