Video footage of the gunman, alleged to be police master sergeant Hensie Zinampan. Photo: Facebook
Philippines shocked by video of policeman shooting mother
- Phone footage shows master sergeant Hensie Zinampan grabbing Lilibeth Valdez by the hair and shooting her
- The murder, which followed a feud between neighbours, is the latest killing to have fuelled anger against the police and will test new chief who has vowed to reform the force
Topic | The Philippines
Video footage of the gunman, alleged to be police master sergeant Hensie Zinampan. Photo: Facebook