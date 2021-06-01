Video footage of the gunman, alleged to be police master sergeant Hensie Zinampan. Photo: Facebook Video footage of the gunman, alleged to be police master sergeant Hensie Zinampan. Photo: Facebook
Philippines shocked by video of policeman shooting mother

  • Phone footage shows master sergeant Hensie Zinampan grabbing Lilibeth Valdez by the hair and shooting her
  • The murder, which followed a feud between neighbours, is the latest killing to have fuelled anger against the police and will test new chief who has vowed to reform the force

Alan Robles
Updated: 10:22pm, 1 Jun, 2021

