Protesters hold portraits of Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup. File photo
US confident in Asean’s plan for post-coup Myanmar. Others, not so much
- ‘Diplomacy takes time’, says US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on maiden visit to Southeast Asia as she lends support to the bloc’s five-point proposal to defuse the crisis
- Her backing comes amid reports that Indonesia and Thailand are at loggerheads over the matter
Topic | Myanmar
