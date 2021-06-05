Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles pass Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing. Photo: AP
Why is Australia warning about war with China? A clue: elections loom
- If Australians are hearing the ‘beating drums’ of war, as Minister Mike Pezzullo put it, is it because Scott Morrison’s Coalition government thinks banging on about China will be a winning ticket with voters?
- Rhetoric about war and security, as well as a fear of China, are deep-seated in Australian politics but are based on a misreading of Beijing’s own interests, experts say
