A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s power grab architect, under fire for ‘half-baked’ coronavirus lockdown

  • Over 45,000 people have signed a petition calling for the International Trade and Industry Minister to resign after non-essential businesses including a furniture firm were granted exemptions from a supposedly ‘total’ lockdown
  • Malaysia has been setting back-to-back records in daily new cases and critics say the waivers will pile more pressure on a health-care system already at breaking point

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:55pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE