A deserted street during a coronavirus lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s power grab architect, under fire for ‘half-baked’ coronavirus lockdown
- Over 45,000 people have signed a petition calling for the International Trade and Industry Minister to resign after non-essential businesses including a furniture firm were granted exemptions from a supposedly ‘total’ lockdown
- Malaysia has been setting back-to-back records in daily new cases and critics say the waivers will pile more pressure on a health-care system already at breaking point
