‘All Chinese are the same’: Indonesia’s ‘nationalism’ test for graft-busters sparks outrage

  • Dozens of Corruption Eradication Commission staff face dismissal after failing to prove their allegiance to the state in a test that asked offensive questions including whether homosexuals should be physically punished
  • With some of the best known investigators among those facing the chop, critics suspect an orchestrated attempt to weaken the body and warn of dire consequences for the nation’s democracy

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 10:30am, 4 Jun, 2021

Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of Indonesia’s anti-graft agency who had acid flung in his face in 2017, is among the staff said to have failed the nationalism test. Photo: Reuters
