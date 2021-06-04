A PLA drill in the South China Sea. General Kenneth S. Wilsbach blamed China’s actions in the sea for fuelling mistrust. Photo: Weibo
US general says China seeks return to era of vassal states
- General Kenneth S. Wilsbach, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, says recent PLA military flights close to Malaysia and Taiwan are ‘escalatory’ and ‘destabilising’
- He also expresses sympathy for Hongkongers prevented from joining the annual Tiananmen vigil at Victoria Park
Topic | US-China relations
A PLA drill in the South China Sea. General Kenneth S. Wilsbach blamed China’s actions in the sea for fuelling mistrust. Photo: Weibo