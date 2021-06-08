Members of the Philippine Coast Guard patrol at the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea on April 14, 2021. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
South China Sea: Philippines should legislate ‘gains’ of arbitral win, group says
- Three experts, including an official who was part of the Philippine legal team behind the arbitration, want the government to enforce the country’s claims
- But a critic says the measure is ‘unnecessary’ and won’t help to end the impasse between Beijing and Manila five years after the international tribunal’s ruling
Topic | South China Sea
