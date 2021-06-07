A protester against Myanmar's junta holds a placard criticising the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, during a demonstration in Mandalay on June 5. Photo: Reuters
Asean looks to China for ‘follow-up’ on stalled Myanmar consensus plan
- Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she raised the Myanmar coup crisis during talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
- Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan said Asean was disappointed by the slow progress in the implementation of the five-point blueprint
