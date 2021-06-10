A Confucius Institute in Russia. The institutes have spread to some 160 countries worldwide since the first opened in South Korea in 2004. Photo: TASS via Getty Images
Japan, South Korea join growing backlash against China’s Confucius Institutes
- Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga’s administration plans to launch a formal inquiry into the institutes, with activists in South Korea agitating for the same
- The institutes have come under fire in the US, Europe and Australia amid allegations they spread propaganda, interfere with free speech and spy
Topic | Japan
A Confucius Institute in Russia. The institutes have spread to some 160 countries worldwide since the first opened in South Korea in 2004. Photo: TASS via Getty Images