A Confucius Institute in Russia. The institutes have spread to some 160 countries worldwide since the first opened in South Korea in 2004. Photo: TASS via Getty Images
Japan
Japan, South Korea join growing backlash against China’s Confucius Institutes

  • Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga’s administration plans to launch a formal inquiry into the institutes, with activists in South Korea agitating for the same
  • The institutes have come under fire in the US, Europe and Australia amid allegations they spread propaganda, interfere with free speech and spy

Park Chan-kyong  and Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:30am, 10 Jun, 2021

